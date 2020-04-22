Governor Lamont talks $438 billion COVID-19 relief bill

Governor Lamont said Connecticut had around 15,000 business owners that got frozen out of the first round of funding from the paycheck protection program.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont held his daily COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday afternoon where he discussed the new supplemental bill passed Tuesday by the Senate. The bill is almost $500 billion and aimed to provide a second round of funding to small businesses.

Governor Lamont said Connecticut had around 15,000 business owners that got frozen out of the first round of funding from the paycheck protection program --- a business loan program aimed to help small businesses keep paying their workers.

Governor Lamont said out of the $483 billion dollar coronavirus relief bill, $310 billion will be set aside for small business owners and out of that $60 billion will go towards smaller lenders that focus on minority business owners.

“The biggest thing they’ve done and really kept the faith, we’re really proud is the fact that they kept faith with our small business,” Lamont said.

“Two major improvements were focused and made during this last round, a focus on minority-owned, rural and underbanked business, as well as allowing farmers to be eligible for the economic injury disaster loans,” Deputy Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Gwendolyn Thames said.

Lamont said when the paycheck protection program first launched Connecticut ran out of funds in ten days, issuing 18,000 loans totaling $4.2 billion.

“We have been trending on pace given our population size, essentially there’s still a significant amount of small businesses here in our state that have not accessed these dollars but again the second round we hope to change that,” Thames said.

State officials said if you already submitted an application for the Paycheck Protection Program

call your bank to check on the status and if you’d like to apply the application window will open late Thursday or early Friday morning.

Out of the bill, an additional $75 billion dollars will go towards hospitals, and $25 billion for testing and announced Wednesday by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is planning contact tracing in unison with New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

“We’re just beginning to talk about that, contact testing goes back many many years, they’re doing it in new haven right now with volunteers, you can find out someone who has been infected, give them a call, find out who they've been in contact with and give them a warning,” Lamont said.

Lamont said it’s too early to give specifics on how Connecticut will take part in the tri-state effort but contact tracing would allow the state to slow the spread of COVID-19.