Governor Lamont urges volunteers to sign up for roles in their communities to help those impacted by COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont urged people to volunteer in their communities to help respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The state already has a campaign looking for healthcare volunteers but now, they are looking for volunteers who can help out at places like shelters, food banks or going grocery shopping for the elderly.

The governor is seeking people of all skill sets to help with the outbreak by stressing volunteers can be everyday people.

"We need non-medical volunteers. I need folks at Foodshare ... we need them to help sort food ... get the food to a person who's in quarantine," said Gov. Lamont.

Lamont wanted his message heard loud and clear with the more people the better.

His urgency was put into a public service announcement.

"We need you more than ever - students, other retired healthcare workers - go to CT.gov/coronavirus. we need you now," added Lamont.

The website so far has gotten thousands of people to sign up.

These are the requirements that must be met to be eligible:

You must be 18 and older. If you are at risk or compromised, you should not volunteer and stay home.

You do not need to be a healthcare worker. The state is looking for help at food banks and shelters to name a few.

Those who do have a healthcare background, hospitals are in high demand of critical care nurses and respiratory therapists.

Volunteers will be matched with the location of where they will be most needed and feel the most comfortable.

Aside from those who are signing up on the website, some are doing good deeds on their own time.

Dr. Reza Mansoor with the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut said members of his mosque will be doing things a bit different this year.

Aside from handing out boxes of food to the homeless on Saturday, he will be handing out hygiene kits.

"Well, it's very difficult for the homeless to self-isolate. They have to number one, have masks because it's transmitted by aerosol so people are sneezing so they're most likely exposed to the elements, the cold weather," Dr. Mansoor.