Governor Ned Lamont and state officials offer resources to furloughed workers and small businesses

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont signed more executive orders that will help both small businesses and furloughed workers through loans and unemployment benefits.

According to the governor, close to 10-thousand people filed for unemployment with the Department of Labor on Monday and that number is expected to climb as businesses temporarily close.

State officials reminded those people out there so people will not have to worry about losing their paychecks.

"They’re talking about significant cash payments paid to people so they get cash in their pocket during this time. We’re talking about obviously two weeks of paid sick leave so you still got a job and you’re not feeling quite right, you feel like you may have flu-like symptoms ... go home," said Gov. Lamont.

If you are furloughed, there are resources for you:

Unemployment benefits can supplement your income.

Cash payment - the federal government is expected to distribute checks for 1-thousand dollars or more in the coming weeks, a plan to protect people from going bankrupt.

Disastrous Assistance Loans - this has been approved for Connecticut only at the moment. Up to 2-million dollars can be borrowed with terms up to 30 years.

Open up enrollment period - Obamacare Exchange or HUSKY will open up so people can continue to get the medical care they need

The governor also urged daycares to stay open.

"We need you. There are healthcare workers, there are for responders and their families - mom, dad, they’ve got to make sure their kids are taken care of in a safe environment," added Governor Lamont.

New nurses and retired nurses are also in high demand. Lamont said more people are getting their certification to help out.



However, Dr. Matthew Cartter with the Department of Public Health said we can test all we want but the best way to beat COVID-19 is through self-prevention.



"Testing is important but it’s not what’s not what’s going to get us through this. It’s just one of the tools we have and it’s our individual actions that are going to make a difference," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Cartter.