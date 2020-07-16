Gov. Lamont to give update on state's response to COVID-19 @ 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont's office said the rate of positivity is .8% in the state and COVID-19 related deaths have reached 4,380 lives.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 today at 4 p.m. Also attending the update is former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

Earlier today, Gov. Lamont joined Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal to call on the U.S. Senate to pass more COVID-19 aid. They say the legislation needs to help provide relief for state and local governments, families, frontline workers, and small businesses as they try to navigate through the pandemic.

Gov. Lamont’s office released the latest COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, showing a slight uptick in current hospitalizations in the state. There are now 67 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

The state-administered 12,338 tests and 106 of them came back positive. The rate of positivity is .8%. COVID-19 related deaths have reached 4,380 lives.

Hartford County has surpassed Fairfield County with the most deaths related to COVID-19, confirmed or probable. Hartford County has 1,081 confirmed deaths and 317 probable deaths. Fairfield County has 1,079 confirmed deaths and 308 probable deaths. Connecticut has confirmed to have 47,636 cases of COVID-19, which is up 106 people from Tuesday.

I will hold my daily news briefing with updates on COVID-19 today at 4:00PM. We'll be joined by former FDA commissioner @ScottGottliebMD. Tune in to hear more about Connecticut’s education reopen plan from one of America’s leading public health experts. pic.twitter.com/KfpzLbYwMc — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 16, 2020