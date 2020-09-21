Gov. Lamont to provide update on CT COVID-19 response

Schools across the state continue to see positive cases

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will provide a COVID-19 update as the state continues to battle the illness.

The update comes as numerous schools across the state have enacted their mitigation strategies as cases continue to pop up. Some schools have closed for a day or two, moving all students to online learning, while other schools like Lincoln Middle School in Meriden only needed to place one class in quarantine after a positive case due to corhorting.

Cases last week had sent the state into a higher infection rate, over 1 percent. Gov. Lamont had expressed slight concern during a press conference Thursday when the positivity rate came back at 1.6 percent.

However, last Friday, the Governor's office released its latest COVID-19 statistics showing the state had administered 13,865 tests and 141 of them came back positive. The positivity rate dropped back down to approximately 1 percent.

As of last Friday, 77 people are in the hospital for COVID-19.

There were four more COVID-19 related deaths at the end of last week, bringing the state total to 4,492 people. Hartford County continues to have the most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,112 people. Fairfield is second in the state with 1,106 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

Connecticut residents will also face certain fines for violating health orders.

$100 for violating the mask order.

$250 for attending an event that exceeds the size limit.

$500 for organizing an event that exceeds the size limit.

As of right now, the capacity for events are:

25 people indoors

100 or outdoors

Also last week, Gov. Lamont discussed the financial health of the state which, like all states, took a huge hit in due to the pandemic.

In the short term, Gov. Lamont said Connecticut is in a good position with a 15% surplus, which is seventh in the nation. The state is ranked 19th out of the 50 states in economic bounce back. However, deficits are expected for The 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

Gov. Lamont did express his concern with the upcoming fiscal year and the uncertain economic impact of the continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, he announced the launch of the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) multi-year IT modernization initiative that he said would improve the customer’s experience and deliver additional, user-friendly features such as mobile device-friendly design, secure web messaging, and advanced tax filing reminders.

The launch is highlighted by the new, online tax filing and payment portal called DRS myconneCT. Certain taxes filed by businesses are included in the initial phase, and the program will include all state tax filings made with DRS in future phases.