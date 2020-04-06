Watch Live @ 4 p.m. Gov. Lamont COVID-19 update

The governor announced Wednesday that schools can hold in-person commencement ceremonies within guidelines.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will provide an update on Connecticut's response to COVID-19 Thursday at 4 p.m.

New numbers released Wednesday showed 17 more people have died from COVID-19 complications and another 112 people tested positive. The total number of people who tested positive in the state to date has been 43,091.

COVID-19 related deaths are approaching sit at 3,989 in the state.

The good news was delivered in the form of decreasing hospitalizations for yet another day. Numbers showed that hospitalizations in the state have dropped by 28.

For several additional graphs and tables containing more data, including a list of cases in every municipality, visit ct.gov/coronavirus and click the link that is labeled, “COVID-19 Data Tracker.”

Also announced Wednesday was the go-ahead for schools to hold in-person commencements starting July 6th. The ability to hold commencements comes on the requirement to follow certain guidelines to keep people safe.

Those guidelines include a requirement that commencements be held outdoors, limited to a maximum of 150 people in attendance (including graduates), and proper social distancing protocols must be followed.

The present requirements related to drive-in ceremonies will continue to apply if schools decide not to hold in-person ceremonies. These requirements include compliance with all public health-related rules, orders, the instructions in standing Connecticut State Department of Education and Department of Public Health guidance, and that where:

1. Cars are parked immediately next to each other, all car windows must stay closed

2. Cars are parked at least six feet from each other, car windows may be open. All individuals in the car must wear masks.

The Connecticut State Department of Education also released guidance to every school superintendent in the state detailing rules for operating in-person summer school programs during the pandemic.

The rules state that in-person summer school programs can begin on July 6, 2020, provided that locations comply with certain requirements, and the health and safety plans are reviewed with the district’s local director of public health and school medical advisor, if applicable.