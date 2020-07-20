Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update at 4 p.m.

CT's State Public Health Laboratory says they have uncovered a flaw in new tests that resulted in false-positives.

HARTFORD, Conn —

Governor Ned Lamont will provide an update on Connecticut’s response to COVID-19 today at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Connecticut stood at 47,893 positive cases, an increase by 143. Hospitalizations remained at 66 while there were seven more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 4,369.

Connecticut’s State Public Health Laboratory announced Monday that they have uncovered a flaw in one of the testing systems it uses to test for COVID-19 The flaw, which has been reported to both the manufacturer and the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led to 90 of 144 people tested during June 15 to July 17 receiving a false positive COVID-19 test report.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) says they have taken immediate steps to make sure the patients are notified. DPH said the errant testing results were from a widely-used laboratory testing platform that the state laboratory started using on June 15. The exact cause of the false-positive results is still being investigated.

DPH says overall COVID-19 case numbers for Connecticut will be adjusted downward as a result of these false-positive tests, provided that re-testing still shows the impacted individuals to be negative.

On Friday, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) released a Frequently Asked Questions guide for parents, students, and staff to better understand the state's plan.

The 11-page guide covers a variety of topics ranging from school year attendance to size restrictions on cohorts to transportation questions.

Lamont spent a good portion of his press conference Thursday talking about education. He said he is confident the state will have a back to school plan ready to go that will allow children to return to the classroom safely come fall.

According to health officials, this fall could bring a resurgence of COVID-19 activity and if it does Lamont said Connecticut school districts will be ready to protect students, teachers, and staff.

“We’ve shared that [back to school plan] with public health professionals trying to get that point of view on how we’re doing and how I can convince parents and how I can convince teachers, everything we're doing, we’re putting their public health first,” Lamont said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Friday inland swimming areas at eight state parks, as well as Seaside State Park and the marsh boardwalk at Silver Sands State Park, will reopen.

They will be open from 8 a.m. to sunset each day.

The eight swimming areas to re-open are:

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Gay City State Park in Hebron

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

State officials encourage visitors and swimmers to follow these rules and guidelines, as lifeguards will not be on duty at these locations.