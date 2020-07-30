Gov. Lamont to hold COVID-19 briefing @ 4 PM

It was announced yesterday by the administration that after briefly rising to 1.2%, Connecticut's positivity rate fell back under 1%.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the state dips back below a one percent infection rate, Governor Ned Lamont will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon, providing an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

The grant, according to Hartford HealthCare, will help support the testing which they call a "critical containment strategy".

It was announced yesterday by Governor Lamont's administration that after briefly rising to 1.2%, Connecticut's positivity rate fell back under 1%.

According to the recent state numbers, 12,367 tests were administered and 79 came back positive. This is a 0.6% positivity rate.

The state's current hospitalizations fell to 53 people and two new deaths were recorded, bringing the toll to 4,425 people.

As of Wednesday, Fairfield and Hartford County are tied with the most confirmed deaths in the state with 10,092 people. Fairfield has more positive cases though, with 17,087 people compared to Hartford's 11,905 cases.

The county with the least amount of cases and deaths remains to be Windham County. This county has 668 confirmed cases and 14 confirmed deaths.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Lamont announced the launch of business.ct.gov, which is a one-stop-shop for businesses, looking to start or grow a business in Connecticut. The new digital service aims at making it easier for Connecticut businesses to find information, start a new business, and complete transactions with the state government.

Lamont said his mantra was "No more in line, go online," in pushing for the site to bring together the information required by various state agencies in one place.