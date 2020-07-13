Gov. Lamont provides COVID-19 update for the state of Connecticut

During a press conference Friday, Gov. Lamont tweeted that Connecticut has had another day of no COVID-related deaths.

Governor Ned Lamont will provide the latest details in the state's battle with COVID-19. This update comes the same afternoon that Governor Andrew Cuomo announced stricter rules for travelers.

Gov. Cuomo announced that travelers from states that require quarantine, wich higher infection rates, must provide contact information once they arrive in New York. If they refuse or fail to do so, they could face serious penalties.

When Gov. Cuomo, Lamont, and Murphy of New Jersey announced a travel advisory for high-infection states, Gov. Lamont did not lay forth detailed plans on enforcement. The advisory was asking people from those states, or Connecticut residents who traveled from those states to self-quarantine for 14 days.

NY is issuing an emergency health order:



Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival.



If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine.



We’re serious about enforcing quarantine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

Last week, Gov. Lamont discussed education and how the state will deal with students returning in the fall.

The State Department of Education recently issued a 50-page-report full of specific Covid-19 regulations school districts are to follow when reopening, similar to CDC guidelines including desks six feet apart, empty rows between students, and staggered arrival and dismissal times

Instruction will primarily be in person, but state guidelines allow for parents to choose not to send their children to class based on the individual. Additionally, face masks must be worn inside the classroom and on the bus .