Gov. Lamont provides COVID-19 update for the state of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont will provide the latest details in the state's battle with COVID-19. This update comes the same afternoon that Governor Andrew Cuomo announced stricter rules for travelers.
Gov. Cuomo announced that travelers from states that require quarantine, wich higher infection rates, must provide contact information once they arrive in New York. If they refuse or fail to do so, they could face serious penalties.
When Gov. Cuomo, Lamont, and Murphy of New Jersey announced a travel advisory for high-infection states, Gov. Lamont did not lay forth detailed plans on enforcement. The advisory was asking people from those states, or Connecticut residents who traveled from those states to self-quarantine for 14 days.
During a press conference Friday, Gov. Lamont tweeted that Connecticut has had another day of no COVID-related deaths.
Last week, Gov. Lamont discussed education and how the state will deal with students returning in the fall.
The State Department of Education recently issued a 50-page-report full of specific Covid-19 regulations school districts are to follow when reopening, similar to CDC guidelines including desks six feet apart, empty rows between students, and staggered arrival and dismissal times
Instruction will primarily be in person, but state guidelines allow for parents to choose not to send their children to class based on the individual. Additionally, face masks must be worn inside the classroom and on the bus .
Recently, the WHO released a report saying the virus is released during exhalation, talking, and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air. Connecticut released a detailed plan of returning students back to the classroom, saying students and staff must wear masks at all times when inside the building while continuing to social distancing. Lamont said the state is on the right track to reopen in early September.