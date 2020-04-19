Governors Lamont, Cuomo, Murphy announce marinas and boatyards will be allowed to open for personal use

Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, and restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only.

Regional governors Governor Ned Lamont, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday that marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers will be allowed to open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed.

"Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all have share a connection on the water," Governor Lamont said. "This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas."

