Griffin Health: physician at in Derby area tests positive for COVID-19

DERBY, Connecticut — A community-based doctor tested positive for COVID-19. Griffin Health made the announcement Friday night.
The hospital said the physician was not in his office and did not see patients in the 24-hour span before showing symptoms. Health officials said that there no action is needed with regard to the doctor's patients or the office staff at the time.
The doctor was quarantined.
RELATED: Why we're closing schools, avoiding events, and suspending the NBA season to stop the coronavirus
Griffin Health said that they are prepared for the COVID-19. The released a statement that read in part:
"Griffin Health is well-prepared to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Effort is underway to expand capacity to care for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization and to make COVID-19 testing available to the community. Griffin Health is also working with local officials and community-based organizations to ensure the continued delivery of social services and to address new needs resulting from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 response."