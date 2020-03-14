Griffin Health: physician at in Derby area tests positive for COVID-19

Connecticut has 12 confirmed cases as of March 13.

DERBY, Connecticut — A community-based doctor tested positive for COVID-19. Griffin Health made the announcement Friday night.

The hospital said the physician was not in his office and did not see patients in the 24-hour span before showing symptoms. Health officials said that there no action is needed with regard to the doctor's patients or the office staff at the time.

The doctor was quarantined.

Griffin Health said that they are prepared for the COVID-19. The released a statement that read in part: