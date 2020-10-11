Griffin Hospital to offer free COVID-19 testing in Derby, Naugatuck, Middlebury, Farmington, and Willimantic

Connecticut has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the past weeks. Many towns have been issued a COVID-19 Red Alert status.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Griffin Hospital announced on Tuesday it will be offering free COVID-19 testing to several towns across Connecticut.

The towns will include Derby, Naugatuck, Middlebury, Farmington, and Willimantic. No appointments will be necessary for the Naugatuck, Farmington, Middlebury, and Willimantic testing sites.

The Derby testing site will be at the Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness on 350 Seymour Avenue and will be open on weekdays starting on November 13. Tests are by appointment only for the Derby site.

The other testing center locations are listed below:

The Naugatuck testing site is located at Ion Bank, 1430 New Haven Rd., and is open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Middlebury testing site is located at Quassy Amusement Park, 2132 Middlebury Rd., and is open on Fridays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Farmington testing site is located at Tunxis Community College, 271 Scott Swamp Rd., and is open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Willimantic testing site is located at Rec Park, 79 Main St., and is open on Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.

Call the Griffin Call Center at 203-437-6815 Monday through Friday between 8 AM to 3 PM. People without a doctor's note for testing can use the promo code "Community" to schedule their tests.

All of the test sites will have results available within a 24 to 48 hours and a valid ID will be required.

For more info, click here.