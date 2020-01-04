Grocery stores continue to make change to keep employees and customers safe

If employees have a temperature of more than 100°, then they are going to be asked to go home

MANCHESTER, Conn. — If you plan on heading out to a grocery store or a big box store like Walmart, there’s a few changes you should know about.

Walmart is going to start taking the temperature of their employees. They say this may take a few weeks to implement, but once they’re able to do so they say each employees temperature will be taken when they arrive to work.

If they have a temperature of more than 100°, then they are going to be asked to go home, and stay home until they have a temperature of less than 100° for three days straight.

Now this is just one of multiple changes you are going to see, you might have already seen plexiglass going up at the checkout station. They are also putting tape on the ground to remind people to keep 6 feet from one another.

At Walmart this morning there was a line out the door when they opened at 7 AM, but they staggered how many people they were allowing in at one time.

Stores are also asking that you don’t bring your whole family to the store, rather come alone if possible.