Guidance from state and federal governments on day 1 of restaurant closures

The Essex and Los Charros Cantina restaurants are getting creative and selling takes out orders.

With the first full day of restaurant closures, the restaurant owner’s fears are mounting as they try to stay afloat. They say they’ve received little guidance from the state and federal governments on any bailout options.

“We’ve just had to flip everything on its head,” says Colt Taylor, owner of The Essex and Los Charros Cantina in Essex.

A 31 employee operation is down to just four people in Essex Tuesday. The Essex and Los Charros Cantina restaurants are getting creative and selling takes out orders. They are even handing out free meals to elderly people who are struggling financially.

But, Taylor says the limited options available for small business bailouts are making it hard for restaurants to stay open. Governor Lamont says small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Connecticut are now eligible for disaster relief loans from the Small Business Administration.

“I filled out the SBA gov disaster loan program between the hours of 4 am and 6 a.m. It’s not an easy thing to fill out,” says Taylor.

The money wouldn’t come for more than four weeks.

“Cash flow is king,” says Taylor. “And we need access to funds immediately to take care of not only the building but the staff.”

There was no word on what relief would look like at the federal level as of Tuesday afternoon, but Treasure Secretary Mnuchin says a package will be laid out.

“One of the things we discussed is exactly that; getting small businesses support and flexibility they need for themselves and for their workers and that’s being worked on right now,” says President Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Taylor says his insurance claims for lost revenue would be denied.