Guida's Milk donates milk to Litchfield County

Three pallets will be delivered to 20 food pantries

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Members of the Litchfield County 4-H and other volunteers will meet at the Litchfield Community Center Wednesday morning to distribute donated milk to food pantries. The milk was donated by Guida's.

The effort was organized in part by Bill Davenport who is the Litchfield County 4-H program coordinator. 4-H is a youth development organization.

Davenport’s family also owns and operates Tollgate Farm in New York which means he is aware of the impacts COVID-19 is having on the dairy industry.

The closure of schools, restaurants, and other businesses have reduced the demand for dairy products, forcing some farmers across the country to even dump unused milk.

Once the donated milk from Guida's processing plant in New Britain is delivered here to the parking lot of the community center, it will be offloaded into waiting cars of volunteers.