Guilford residents receive masks at drive-thru

GUILFORD, Conn. — Whether it’s painted heart signs or thank you balloons, communities are coming together to support one another and that includes Guilford, where Tuesday town leadership delivered a sense of security.

Whether it was in packages of two or five masks, residents of Guilford received thousands of masks during a drive-through handout at Guilford High School.

A couple of weeks ago, when residents were still having difficulty sourcing masks, Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey decides to use some town resources.

“I had a contact through Mike Freda, the First Selectman in North Haven, about a small company in North Haven that had access to masks,” Hoey said. “So I put in an order for 10,000 for the residents.”

1,000 of those masks were held back for local community members, who couldn’t get to the high school for the giveaway.

“This will make those necessary things like getting gas, which is frightening thing to do and going to the grocery store a little make us feel a little more secure,” said resident Pam Ellmam.

“We had some high school kids earlier,” said Dennis Culliton, one of the volunteers. “We have retirees as you can see. We have people who are off you know they don’t have their zoom meeting until later.”

The volunteers included the Saint George Church men’s group, in existence for seven years.

“We’ve raised about $300,000 over that time, just donating 100% of our profits go to charities,” said Bob Jacob, another volunteer. ”But, in this day and age, we can’t run fundraisers. But, we are still available to serve.”

Also part of the mix was the Guilford Police Department.

“Our guys came down set up the traffic flow here and working with all the volunteers,” said Guilford Police Dep. Chief Butch Hyatt. “Seems to be going nice and smooth.”

“It’s the first time I’ve been out of my house in I can’t know when,” said Vin Limauro, who’s lived in Guilford for roughly 50 years. “I knew sooner or later they would be doing it. I expect that from Guilford. This is what they do.”