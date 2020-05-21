Gym owner looks ahead to re-opening around June 20 as CT plans phase 2

"I checked with all of my team, but I feel good about the opening day. I read all the articles, we saw throughout the townspeople weren’t wearing masks because they were eating," Gov. Lamont said. "I think day 1 went well, I think people respect the protocols that are in place. We will not get to phase two unless we respect those protocols. I think the restaurants handled it really well.”

The owners of Tolland CrossFit say they’re ready to re-open.



“We’re excited to have a date, you know it’s exciting to have the potential for the 20th to be our date,” co-owner Trey Whitaker said



According to Whitaker, they are still waiting for safety guidelines from state officials, but he has an idea of what it may look like.



“We know it’s probably going to be class limitations, and a lot more cleaning and I picked up my thermometer that the state provided, so we are expecting that we will go through this like any other businesses out there, and our folks are anxious to come back,” Whitaker said.



Whitaker understands that gym-goers may be hesitant, but he says not to worry.



Whitaker said, “We pride ourselves on being safe, and this is another iteration of that and I’m sure people in the gym will do everything they can.”