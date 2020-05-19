200+ Hairstylists protest decision to delay salon opening

Governor Lamont made this decision two days before they were set to reopen.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont pushed back the date that hair salons and barbershops can open here in our state, but not everyone agreed with that decision.

Hundreds of hairstylist gathered in front of a barbershop in New Haven Wednesday morning to protest Gov. Lamont‘s decision.

“This is such a disappointment and an utter disregard for our industry. I’ve never felt so disrespected as a business owner in the state of Connecticut,” said Patrica Capolla-Brokaw, Owner, Cappola-Brokaw Art of Hair.

“I have spent countless hours, time, money to prepare our salon for a May 20 opening, rescheduling clients. I literally had a staff training yesterday morning my staff left the salon and we got the news in the afternoon,” said Capolla-Brokaw.

More than 200 hairstylists gathered to protest, Hoping that he would change his mind.

“My biggest issue with the reversal that Lamont had yesterday is that it’s not based in science or data. The science or data has not changed. There was no recent developments there was no new information, the criteria has been met both with decreasing hospitalizations and with the guidelines put in place by our health department and DECD,” said Katharine Healy, Small Talks Salon.

This comes after a different group of protesters told Lamont they as hairstylists didn’t feel safe returning to work this soon.

One salon owner said they are in the minority.

“ There’s some people in our industry that weren’t ready that expressed their opinions but the rest of us that are ready we should be open,” said Massimo Liguori, Owner,Salon Massimo.

Some say that they’ve spent countless hours and dollars preparing for their re-opening tomorrow.

“ We spent thousands of dollars, countless hours I would chase sanitation supplies down at Walgreens and Rite Aid at 7 o’clock in the morning. I would go make friends with the owners and ask them can I get some Clorox wipes when they come in I’ll be here first thing. Whatever I had to do that was necessary to reopen,” said Jason Bunce, Skull & Combs Co.