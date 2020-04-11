Hamden lounge cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Police initially responded to the Dixwell Social Lounge on calls of a large fight. They said they found about 500 people at the scene, many of them not wearing masks

HAMDEN, Conn. — A local lounge has been cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

On November 1, Police responded to the Dixwell Social Lounge on Dixwell Avenue after receiving calls of a reported "large fight."

When officers arrived on the scene, they could not get into the parking lot due to the number of parked vehicles. Officers say they saw about 500 people at the lounge. The investigating officer said he did not see anyone wearing a mask and no one was social distancing.

It took five Police Officers about 30 minutes to clear the parking lot. The people involved in the fight were not found.

The Quinnipiack Valley Health District (QVHD) was called by police to report the public health violations.

The Dixwell Social club was cited for four violations:

Failing to ensure that customers are wearing masks, except when dining.

Failing to ensure customers remain 6’ apart from each other.

Permitting a large gathering inside the establishment.

Permitting a public health nuisance on your property.