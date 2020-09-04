Harry's Place in Colchester forced to close as customers don't practice social distancing

On the nicer days, the busier days, customers wouldn't social distance themselves from others.

It was almost a month ago when Governor Lamont had decided to close restaurants and require them to do take out the only service.

For Harry’s Place in Colchester, it sounded like it wouldn't be a problem. They only do to-go orders anyways.

But over the past few weeks, especially on the really nice days, Harry's Place had been really busy. According to the First Selectwoman in Colchester, customers weren't practicing social distancing.

Just a couple of days ago, she decided to require Harry’s to close until they could find a way to practice social distancing:

“We worked with Harry’s, with the owner John, to come up with a plan to get him open as soon as possible. There are some changes that he needs to make in the way that he conducts business there and he’s more than willing to make those changes. We’re hoping that he can get up and running Friday but by the weekend because it supposed to be nice.”

According to people in town, some people going to the extent of taking down the tables that were folded up and put away so that they could sit on them.

The Town of Colchester is reminding everyone no matter where you go to practice social safe distancing and stay at home as much as possible.