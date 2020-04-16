Harry's Place in Colchester reopens, outlines new social distancing rules

The new rules come as Colchester's First Selectwoman required Harry’s Place to close until they could find a way to practice social distancing.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — If you've been craving a Harry's Place burger since their closure earlier this month, you're in luck!

The drive-in took to Facebook to announce it's reopening.

Harry's Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but, it's not business as usual.

General Manager, John Garet released several new policies to ensure customers' and employees' safety.

The new rules come as Colchester's First Selectwoman required Harry’s Place to close until they could find a way to practice social distancing.

Those new procedures are:

No walk-up traffic

No bicycles

No motorcycles

Orders are processed by phone only

Customers must stay in cars

Absolutely no outside eating

Harry's Place urges guests to check out the menu online or on signs outside of their cars to prevent that foot traffic.

Security will direct guests upon arrival, as there will be limited parking.

Customers are also asked to exit soon after their order is received to leave room for other patrons.