Harry's Place in Colchester reopens with a set of new rules to enforce social distancing

The new rules come as Colchester's First Selectwoman required Harry’s Place to close until they could find a way to practice social distancing.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — The popular eatery, Harry's Place reopened Thursday after they were told to close last week because of social distancing concerns.

Harry's Place has been known as a "generational business" - attracting longtime customers like Robert Torzsa who has been eating their food for 60 years.

"The rain, the snow, the sleet and everything else that's going on here is not going to keep me away from Harry's," said Torzsa of East Haddam.

However, Torzsa had no choice but to see his favorite place closed last week.

First Selectman Mary Bylone had ordered them to close after residents expressed concerns from seeing large groups of people congregating outside.

FOX61 spoke to one of the owners, John Garet who said it happened for the best.

"We're right here in the middle so half the town sees what goes on here every day and everybody talks on social media so we're under the spotlight," said Garet.

Now that Harry's Place is back up for business, it came with a set of new rules.

Customers are encouraged to order through the phone by looking at their menu posted outside of the eatery or online.

"What we came up with was just to serve people only over the phone and have us deliver food to them in their car," added Garet.

Once customers pull in, there will be a security guard to direct customers on where to park and to instruct them to stay in the car. The food will then be brought to them when it is ready.

Customers are allowed to sit in their car and eat but once they are finished, they are encouraged to leave so there is enough parking space for others.

Harry's Place is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and they said their 100th anniversary will be celebrated once social distancing is no longer mandatory.