Hartford announces Summer Youth Employment and Learning program

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mayor Luke Bronin alongside other city officials announced its summer youth employment and learning program saying this year will be a bit different due to COVID-19.

According to Mayor Bronin, this isn’t the first time the city initiated this program, but with 900 young people in the summer work and learning program officials say how they conduct this year is important.

In the program, young people will be working at places like CVS, Stop and Shop, and varied health and city services.

Officials say due to COVID-19 this year is more important than ever to help young people gain work experience.

“I was speaking to a young person this morning actually and she expressed to me that she loved the opportunity to work during the summer because it provides her a way to keep out of the streets and also be able to provide for her and her family so that just speaks to the importance of this work,” said Kristina Baldwin with the city’s Department of Family and Youth and Recreation.

