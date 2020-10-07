Hartford Area Habitat; Women with hammers take the helm

The Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity chapter has 19 all-women teams signed up for their Women Build Month.

HARTFORD, Conn. — After being postponed due to COVID-19, the builds are back. And, all during the month of July, women are the ones hammering and sawing for families in need. The Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity chapter has 19 all-women teams signed up for their Women Build Month.

“We’ve been preparing for this,” said Rose Vigdal, the community engagement manager for Hartford Area Habitat. “It got postponed due to COVID, it normally happens in May but now we are doing it in the heat of July,” Vigdal said.

On Haviland Street, ten women from Desmond’s Army, an animal rights group, were busy putting the pieces of two new four-bedroom homes together.

Linda Pleva, from Plainville, Desmond’s Army team captain said, “it’s always such a great feeling to help out a wonderful organization like Habitat for Humanity.”

The women’s teams, all in masks, have all been briefed on safety precautions on-site, not just for the power tools they’re handling but also for the Coronavirus.

Vigdal added, “we’ve got some really strong ladies and they have a passion for wanting to make a difference, especially in this time of need.”

The Habitat homes in Bristol are set for completion in the Spring.