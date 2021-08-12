The Bushnell to require vaccinations in order to attend live performances

Regardless of vaccination status, masks will also be required at all times during performances.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In order to attend live performances at The Bushnell, you'll have to be vaccinated.

The Bushnell announced Thursday that it will be requiring all patrons to show proof of vaccination in order to attend all live performances and events through October 31st.

The theater said that the proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider who administered the vaccination. Patrons can display the vaccination proof on their phones or present a physical copy.

Fully vaccinated means on the day of the performance, the patron is at least 14 days after their first or second vaccine shot.

The only exceptions to the vaccination requirement will be patrons under the age of 12 who are not eligible to get vaccinated at this time, but they have to be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

Exemptions will also be given to those who medically are unable to get vaccinated or those who have a "sincerely held religious belief".

Those who are unable to get vaccinated must provide a negative COVID-19 test, whether it's an antigen test taken within six hours of the performance or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance.

And, regardless of vaccination status, the theater is requiring masks at all times except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Learn more about their COVID-19 policy on The Bushnell's website.

