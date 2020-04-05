Hartford church offering those in need help during COVID-19 pandemic

For Pastor Derrick Holloway, it was mainly about being able to serve the community.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — First Calvary Church in Hartford gave away masks, a hot meal, and groceries to those in need on Sunday. For Pastor Derrick Holloway, it was mainly about being able to serve the community.

"We want to give to the community. This is what we worship, this is what we are, this is what we serve and we want our people in the community to know that we’re here and we’re here for them," he said.

Thanks to donations, the church was able to giveaway 200 face masks.

"Everybody has to have a mask to ride the bus, grab an Uber, get a cab, you go in the store you’ve gotta have a mask on," said Pastor Holloway. He said it was important to him that the people in his community have access to what they need.

"It’s not just Hartford. The need is there all over the state, all over the country, globally, all over the world, he said."

Members of the church said giving back to the community was another way for them to come together during a difficult time. While they have not been able to physically be together like usual, they look to moments like this to make them feel closer than ever.