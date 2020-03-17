Hartford HealthCare: 82 people booked for drive-through COVID-19 testing on second day

The first center, located at Hartford Hospital saw 25 patients on the first day. Volume increased dramatically on its second day.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford HealthCare opened a drive-through testing center Monday in an effort to get a handle on coronavirus diagnoses in Connecticut.

The first center, located at Hartford Hospital saw 25 patients on the first day. 34 had registered, according to hospital officials.

According to a release, volume increased dramatically on its second day Tuesday with 82 patients booked for testing.

What does drive-through testing look like?

Patients meet a team of nurses, medics, respiratory therapists and ancillary staff from CESI are dressed in scrubs, a gown, N95 mask, face shield and gloves;

Patients then put on a face-mask of their own;

Recline in the car

Samples are obtained from the patient's nostril -- one for COVID-19 and another for the flu;

Heath officials say the total test process takes about three minutes from start to finish.

Patients' samples are put in refrigeration, shipped to the lab for testing and will receive their results through MyChart or by phone within four days.

Before driving off, they are reminded to self-isolate and given follow-up instructions about how to do it effectively.

“Most people were appreciative of the service, but emotions were high, to be sure,” Steve Donahue said. “It’s a unique time for all of us. Whatever we can do to stop this spread is important.”

Officials say for a patient to be tested, they must have a referral from a provider through Hartford HealthCare Medical Group or an order through a virtual health visit done by a physician at Hartford HealthCare’s Clinical Command Center.