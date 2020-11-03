Hartford HealthCare announces drive-through, telehealth testing for COVID-19

There is no set date, but officials expect these advancements, alongside visitor restrictions to help stop further exposure of coronavirus.

Hartford HealthCare officials announced Wednesday major advancements TO combat coronavirus.

Those efforts include "pilot" drive-by testing, access to telehealth or virtual health visits and new mobile device notifications.

The state's command center takes more than 1,500 calls daily and Hartfrord HealthCare empoyees are answering questions to anyone worried or concerned about COVID-19.

According to officials, other states and medical professionals are also calling into the hotline.

Officials are hoping to know by Friday when drive-through testing will be available in the state.