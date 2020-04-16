Hartford HealthCare confirms an employee has died of COVID-19

The colleague "unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis," Dr. Ajay Kumar said when asked about the death within the Hartford HealthCare system.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford HealthCare employee has died from COVID-19, an official confirmed during a press briefing on Thursday.

The colleague "unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis," Dr. Ajay Kumar said when asked about the death within the Hartford HealthCare system.

Dr. Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford HealthCare, did not reveal any further details such as the employee's identity or where in the system they worked.

"Obviously our heart goes out to the family, and friends, and members of his team at this time," Kumar said. "We are all saddened by this turn of event."