COVID-19 testing at CT Convention Center begins Monday

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford HealthCare says they are relocating COVID-19 testing to the Connecticut Convention Center to meet the demand for testing.

According to officials, testing at the Convention Center begins Monday, November 9. The site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

One lane will be open for testing for the launch, and will eventually expand to a second lane.

Testing at the CT Convention Center will allow for increased capacity, doubling the amount of testing and cutting wait times in half, officials said.

Right now, Hartford HealthCare's permanent testing site on Hudson Street has a capacity for 1,700 tests a week. At the convention center, it will be 4,000.

"To everybody out there... To residents of Hartford and the Hartford region to residents of Connecticut," Mayor Bronin said. "A part of beating and suppressing this virus is getting tested."

Hartford HealthCare has performed 382,000 tests since March, with over 90% of test results being returned in less than three days.