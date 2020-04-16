Hartford HealthCare employee dies of COVID-19; officials provide daily update

The colleague "unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis," Dr. Ajay Kumar said when asked about the death within the Hartford HealthCare system.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An employee at Hartford Healthcare who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, officials confirmed Thursday.

Officials are not saying where he worked and who he worked with but send condolences to his family.

"We do have one individual, one of our colleagues, unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis," Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford Healthcare's Chief Clinical Officer, informed the public during a daily press briefing Thursday. "Obviously, our heart goes out to the family and friends and members of his team at this time...We’re all saddened by this turn of events."

This news comes as health officials revealed new systems to provide support to Hartford Healthcare employees.

"We're launching a 24 hour, 7 day a week colleague support center," says Jeff Flaks, Hartford Healthcare's President and CEO.

The support center will provide counseling, housing and daycare support, and comfort rooms where employees can clear their heads.

"When we look at what we're addressing, today, within our health system, among the most important issues we need to work through are the issues around how we are able to care for the people who are caring for us, our communities, and our patients," says Flaks.

This is especially important as the state deals with the unknown of how long the virus will actually be here for.