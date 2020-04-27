Hartford Healthcare experts raise COVID-19 related PTSD awareness

Doctors say it can affect people who have had COVID-19 and survived or people who have not been infected but living in fear of contracting the virus.

HARTFORD, Conn — As communities continue to fight against the virus, health experts are raising awareness about an underlying effect the pandemic may cause.

“And that’s PTSD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Senior Vice President, Hartford HealthCare and President of Behavioral Health Network Patricia Rehmer said.

Doctors say this can affect people who have had COVID-19 and survived, people who have not been infected but living in fear of contracting the virus and healthcare workers who are on the front lines every day.

“The first thing people need to do is increase their sense of safety. That’s probably fairly simple, wash your hands, cough and sneeze into your elbow, wear a mask when you’re out into the community,” Rehmer said.

Rehmer said to also find a way to stay connected and have a support system.

“This is really critical that you seek support from family friends clergy, you know one of the things we know is that most places of worship are not open right now,” Rehmer said.

Reduce your exposure to stress and practice things like yoga or physical exercise to help cope.