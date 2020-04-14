x
Hartford Healthcare highlights patient recoveries, Lifestar as it battles COVID-19

Hartford healthcare Chief clinical officer Dr. Ajay Kumar gave a COVID-19 update on Monday highlighting the latest number of COVID-19 related hospitalization across their system along with recorded recoveries.

“We have about 209 patients who have recovered and left our facilities so that’s really good news and I want to highlight all the good work done by our healthcare providers,” Dr. Kumar said.

Hartford Health also highlighting the role LifeStar has played in the fight against COVID-19

“We have a commitment to providing high-level critical care transport,” Lifestar flight nurse and paramedic Sean Trainor said.

Trainor says LifeStar has transported 25 patients under investigation for COVID-19, 14 of them testing positive.

“These patients all require ventilation and most of the ones I have transported required advance ventilation,” Trainor said.

Trainor says LifeStar becomes an option when a COVID-19 patient is in need of immediate high-level treatment.

LifeStar has also been involved in missions most recently helping evacuate 28 patients out of Jamaica hospital where there was a problem delivering oxygen to patients.