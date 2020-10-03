Hartford HealthCare implementing new protocols amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated communication with the public isn’t the only new protocol. Hartford HealthCare is also limiting visitor access to its facilities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford healthcare is implementing new policies in preparation of the coronavirus impacting more communities.

Hartford healthcare is taking action to make sure residents have the information they need to know.

“A lot of information of what they’re getting from the Internet is wrong,” Dr. Daniel Kombert said. “They’re inundated with information and it’s quite often in accurate. The center is here specifically to provide, timely accurate information.”

The Hartford Healthcare Coronavirus Command Center has taken more than 1,000 calls since it opened March 6th.



“We are in constant contact with our community and are responding to issues as they arise,”Hartford HealthCare CEO, Jeffrey Flaks added.

Now, that same communication is mobile with the hospital’s text hotline. Just text "COVID19" to 31996 for information and a link to the Hartford HealthCare website.

“You’ll get real time updates on Hartford healthcare’s preparedness and what we are doing new or different at this time,” says Dr. Ajay Kumar, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Hartford Health Care.

Updated communication with the public isn’t the only new protocol.

Hartford HealthCare is also limiting visitor access to its facilities.

“There’s only one visitor per patient across all acute facilities of Hartford Healthcare,” says Dr. Kumar.

Those visitors will be screened for flu-like symptoms, fevers, and asked about their latest travel.

People in Hartford say the precautions are necessary to keep seniors safe.

“I think it’s a little bit overkill at this point, but I can understand for seniors,” says Laurie Pencz of East Hartford.