Hartford HealthCare increasing visitor restrictions and limiting elective surgeries

Restricting visitors as much as possible helps prevent the spread of coronavirus.

From Hartford HealthCare:

Hartford HealthCare (HHC) has increased its visitor restrictions and will postpone surgeries and procedures that are not urgent or emergent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restricting visitors as much as possible helps prevent the spread of coronavirus. The “Visitor” section of hartfordhealthcare.org explains the policy and exceptions (for example, visits to maternity patients).

In addition, Hartford HealthCare is rescheduling elective surgeries to protect its patients, staff and the community from the spread of coronavirus. These precautions are being taken in conjunction with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, statewide healthcare organizations and Hartford HealthCare’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Here are other ways Hartford HealthCare is working to keep its patients, staff and communities safe:

■ Postponing most community education events. Visit hartfordhealthcare.org for more information.

■ Adding drive-up testing at locations across Connecticut and telehealth capabilities. Referrals from healthcare providers are required. Call your Hartford HealthCare Medical Group (HHC MG) provider for a referral. If you do not have an HHC MG provider, call the COVID-19 hotline for a telehealth visit or more information at 860.972.8100 or, toll-free, 833.621.0600. For more information about drive through locations, visit www.hartfordhealthcare.org/coronavirus.

■ Screening all visitors for travel history and temperature before entering any Hartford HealthCare location.

“Today we are facing decisions, issues and circumstances unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Jeffrey Flaks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hartford HealthCare. “As this situation evolves, you can count of Hartford HealthCare to do the right thing to protect the people and communities we serve.”

For more information:

■ Call our COVID-19 24-hour hotline at 860.972.8100 or, toll-free, 833.621.0600.