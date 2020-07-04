Hartford HealthCare officials discuss mental health, domestic violence amid COVID-19

84 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals across the Hartford Healthcare system.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Healthcare held a press conference Tuesday to update the public on the number of patients being treated at its facilities, the importance of mental health, and the rise in domestic violence cases reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford Healthcare, said there are 273 COVID-19 positive patients in facilities across its system.

There are 122 patients waiting for test results to come back, and 84 patients who were admitted have recovered and have been discharged.

“As we look into these numbers, we still have about 28% of our patients who are COVID-related in our organization are requiring ventilation in Hartford Healthcare today – that’s a significant number,” said Dr. Kumar.

On Monday, Dr. Kumar said he expected cases in Connecticut to peak near the end of April and the beginning of May.

On Tuesday, he said he hoped to present more detailed MIT modeling by the end of the week.

“If we continue to do the social distancing we are doing now, or do better than that, we may not see the scenario as we see in other parts of the country at this time – especially New York and other areas,” Dr. Kumar said. “So, I’m optimistic about this. At the same time, cautiously optimistic – I will say that because social distancing is going to define how we are going to be facing this crisis in our hospitals.”

Hartford Healthcare also stressed the importance of coping with mental health while people social distance.

“We are concerned as this continues and especially as we’re moving toward a surge that people are struggling some with anxiety and depression, or just fear of what’s going on,” said Patricia Rehmer, Senior Vice President of HHC Behavioral Health Network.

Rehmer touched on domestic violence cases and the 20% increase reported in Hartford over the past week.

“Obviously when people are isolated and isolated at home together, especially if someone for example is out of work right now or unable to work and there are financial stressors. I think we have to be really in tune with people that are at risk for domestic violence,” said Rehmer.

Rehmer also highlighted the need to check in on senior neighbors and the concern of substance abuse.

“In these times when people are isolated it is harder to often maintain sobriety or people are drinking more than they normally would and could get themselves into trouble,” Rehmer said. “It is important to know that there are a lot of support groups still online.”