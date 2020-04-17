Hartford HealthCare officials monitoring impacts on patient who received plasma treatment

Dr. Ajay Kumar said it could be a few days before officials know if the therapy helped.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Hartford Hospital received convalescent plasma treatment on Thursday, one of the first in the Hartford HealthCare system.

"This is a big step in offering another type of therapy," said Dr. Ajay Kumar, the chief clinical officer for HHC. "This plasma therapy is reserved for individuals who are critically ill. This individual is in ICU at Hartford Hospital… and received successful treatment yesterday. Obviously, the time will tell the recovery process from that."

Dr. Kumar said it could be a few days before officials know if the therapy helped.

"These therapies are still considered part of research. These therapies are not unique… but we don't know how COVID-19 will react at this time. In ICU, we monitor the vitals 24 hours real time, but my predication would be in 2-3 days' time we should see some changes," said Dr. Kumar.

According to Dr. Kumar, officials will watch for several factors in the patient to know if the therapy made a difference.

"As you know, COVID-19 or the coronavirus creates a situation for the lungs when the fluid gets collected, the lungs become somewhat stiff," said Dr. Kumar. "The reversal of that, or the improvement on that is one of the biggest markers… the individuals are able to oxygenate themselves without the support of a ventilator and other things. That is one of the most important markers of the therapy's response."

According to Hartford HealthCare, convalescent plasma is a type of passive immunity.

It offers a patient antibodies that are available immediately, which the immune system can use to fight the virus. A single donation can treat up to four patients.

This type of blood therapy is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19 because there is no approved treatment for the disease.

Hartford Healthcare said further investigation is still necessary to determine if this type of therapy could shorten the duration of illness or prevent death associated with COVID-19.

As of Friday, Dr. Kumar said there are 394 COVID-19 patients across the seven hospitals in the HHC system.