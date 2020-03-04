Hartford HealthCare officials say CT is about 10 days out from COVID-19 peak

Hartford HealthCare says it is focusing on critical care. Officials reported 181 positive COVID-19 patients and 27 fatalities to date in the health system.

Hartford HealthCare held press conference Friday, where officials provided an update on the coronavirus impact within its health system.

It was also announced that 65 patients have recovered from coronavirus to date and 120 are under investigation for symptoms.

Officials said it was unknown at this time when exactly residents could expect to see life go back to 'normal,' but noted that the peak for COVID-19 in Connecticut is in about 10 days or some time next week.

Triage is still operational in front of Hartford Hospital and the site saw 15 patients Thursday, officials said.

Health officials are working to expand these services in the state.

It was reported during the press conference that New Britain's triage is opening Friday morning and Charlotte Hungerford's site in Torrington will be opening Monday.

Residents who are concerned if testing still viable at this stage in the outbreak, Hartford HealthCare officials say the answer is yes.

“Testing is ideally the best way to go, but we are limited in terms of the liability of testing," Hartford Hospital's Infectious Diseases Dr. Faiqa Cheema said. "We are seeing an increase in patients with mild to no symptoms, ideally we would test everyone broadly.”

The virus is still not considered airborne at this point, but more so droplet, officials said.

However, a problem Hartford HealthCare is acknowledging -- asymptomatic people. Those who show no signs of coronavirus are a big factor for the spreading of this disease and a reason why its so hard to contain.

According to officials, universal masking may be the best approach in the future as things evolve and change.