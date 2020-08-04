Hartford HealthCare opens new ICU unit for COVID-19 patients

It has 19 beds and was designed to be an observation unit. It became a COVID-19 ICU due to a surge in positive patients across the health system.

A new ICU unit opened this week at Hartford Hospital, which will be used to specifically for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The announcement was made during a Wednesday morning press conference with Dr. Ajay Kumar, the chief clinical officer for Hartford HealthCare, and Dr. Ken Robinson, the chief of emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital.

“On Monday, we opened a COVID-specific intensive care unit,” Dr. Robinson explained. “This was an area that is brand new construction. We designed it to be an observation unit. It has 19 beds. It was scheduled to open on April 1."

According to officials, because of a surge in COVID-19 patients, it was decided to hold off using the space as an observation unit and open it as a COVID ICU.

Dr. Robinson said the unit was designed to be flexible and is capable of caring for some of the most critical patients.

“There’s been a huge collaboration to get this unit going,” said Dr. Robinson.

Across the Hartford HealthCare system, Dr. Kumar said there are 285 COVID-19 patients with an additional 164 patients waiting for test results.

“We’ve had many patients recovered from our system, that’s very positive news,” said Dr. Kumar.

According to Dr. Kumar, as of Tuesday, 84 patients had recovered. However, an updated number was not available for Wednesday.

Hartford Hospital is caring for the most patients followed by St. Vincent’s.

“We’ve seen about a 10-12 person increase in total number of patients who are adding to our pool every single day,” said Dr. Kumar. “St. Vincent's is one of the highest and fastest moving. It makes sense given what’s going on in the Fairfield region. The epidemiology over there has a bit more aggressive. I think the rest of Hartford and Connecticut is going to see the wave later on.”

Dr. Kumar believes the peak will still come in late-April or early-May.

“Generally the peak will last several days in Connecticut. It could be anywhere from 3-5 days at any given time,” Dr. Kumar said

However, several factors could change the modeling, including how closely Connecticut residents adhere to social distancing.

“Individuals getting restless or not following social distancing – that could really change the model. Our peak could come sooner and could be more pronounced,” Dr. Kumar said.

According to Dr. Kumar, the second area of concern is nursing homes and the state’s most vulnerable populations.

"Any outbreak in those areas could change our numbers quite drastically at this time,” said Dr. Kumar.

“We’ve done a good job in managing and delaying the drift as much as possible. It gives a bit more time to us to prepare to have a surge,” said Dr. Kumar. “The surge will happen at some point, it will be just delayed at this time.”

Dr. Kumar said in an ideal situation, testing would be more widespread, but noted the shortage of testing materials across the country.

“Given the shortage… limits our capability to predict these things very accurately to a certain extent,” said Dr. Kumar. Instead, officials are focusing on specific groups, including those who work in health care, and those who are at high-risk or fall within a certain age group.

“Is it the most ideal situation? Probably not,” said Dr. Kumar. “We should be having a lot more testing across the country here - but that’s the reality. We do the best we can given the situation we have right in front of us.”

Dr. Kumar also spoke about the FDA’s effort to create therapy from plasma.

According to him, it uses plasma from a donor who has already recovered from COVID-19.