Hartford Healthcare partners with state CT National Guard to rebuild Alternative Care Facility at Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Healthcare announced on Wednesday it will be partnering with the state and the CT National Guard to rebuild the Alternate Care Facilities (ACF) at the Connecticut Convention Center.

A spokesperson for Hartford Healthcare says its colleagues will be operating the site while also maintaining the drive-through COVID-19 testing center in the Convention Center's parking lot.

The plan is to mirror the same model that was set up in April with 600 beds. Doctors, nurses, therapists, and patient support personnel from Hartford Healthcare will staff the center in coordination with healthcare providers through Connecticut.

For patients at the ACF who cannot go home but do not need a ventilator or other more intensive care measures, can get IVs, oxygen, and other therapies.

The Hartford Healthcare spokesperson said the ACF is often used as more surge capacity, only if needed.

The CT National Guard will be building the sites on Friday and Saturday from 6 AM on.