Hartford HealthCare to prescribe Pfizer anti-Covid pill

The healthcare system received its first shipment of the drug this week, which can be taken at home as a treatment by people at risk of severe disease.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford HealthCare is rolling out a new tool in the fight against COVID-19: Pfizer’s anti-viral pill called Paxlovid.

The healthcare system received its first shipment of the drug this week, which can be taken at home as a treatment by people at risk of severe disease.

“It will keep people hopefully out of the hospital and keep them from dying. That is it’s main goal,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist & System Director of Infectious Diseases at Hartford HealthCare said.

Eric Arlia, Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Hartford HealthCare said it’s an alternative if you will to our monoclonal antibodies that are effective against the strain of COVID that we have at the time.

The FDA authorized the oral drug for people ages 12 and older with a positive COVID test and early symptoms who face a high risk of hospitalization.

However, health officials stressed that Paxlovid is not a replacement for the vaccine.

“This is after-the-fact. It does not prevent you from getting COVID,” Dr. Wu told FOX61.

Paxlovid is only available by prescription. It has to be started as soon as possible after a positive test, within five days of the start of symptoms.

“Through your primary referrals to our COVID triage clinic, they will determine whether people are eligible for this medication,” Dr. Wu added.

Hartford HealthCare has developed a criteria for prescription but say it is fairly restrictive at this point.

“Those with severe immunocompromising co-morbidities, as well as age. Age is going to factor in as well. It’s going to include age, things like congenital heart failure of a certain class, on immunosuppressants, of a certain class active chemo-therapy, pregnancy,” he said.

Part of the reason for that restrictive criteria is a limited supply to start.

“So, the hopes that anybody can get this prescription from their doctor at any outpatient pharmacy, that’s actually not all up to us but it’s not likely to happen for a period of time until we can get more supply,” Dr. Wu added.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.