Hartford Healthcare provides an update on how it's battling COVID-19

A team of more than 20 researchers at MIT has been working since mid-March to collect data, including information from HHC, on the coronavirus outbreak.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford HealthCare and officials at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed new data Friday for their COVID-19 forecast models.

A team of more than 20 researchers at MIT has been working since mid-March to collect data, including information from HHC, on the coronavirus outbreak. Dimitrias Bertsimas, the Associate Dean of Business Analytics at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, is leading the project.

Some of the data include state-by-state predictions of COVID-19 infections, hospital stays, and deaths.

According to Bertsimas, predictions show the disease will likely decrease in Connecticut by mid-June. However, he said what happens after that date will depend on how society opens up and the amount of testing available.

To see the research, click here.