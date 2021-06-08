Hartford Healthcare rolls out 'CareVan Clinics'

The vans will be dispatched to various cities and towns across the state to deliver health services to people in underserved communities

HARTFORD, Conn — They are minivans designed to deliver maximum impact. At the Hartford men’s shelter, The Open Hearth, Hartford Healthcare leaders rolled out their first CareVan Clinic.

The vans will be dispatched to various cities and towns across the state to deliver health services to people in underserved communities and, foremost, will help get more Connecticut residents vaccinated.

Keith Grant, an APRN at Hartford Healthcare who has been on the frontlines of the vaccine initiative said, “We are going to ensure that we change the (vaccination) numbers, we are going to ensure that if you want a vaccination, you need a vaccination, and are unable to get it, we are bringing it to you.”

The CareVan Clinics will also be used for services like blood pressure screenings and breast and prostate health tests.

Jeff Flaks, the president and CEO of Hartford Healthcare said, “where there are disparities, where there are great needs, we know it’s going to make a tremendous difference.”

For starters, Hartford Healthcare will hit the road with two CareVans and expect that they will add more vans to go to more locations in the months ahead.

Grant added, “this changes the way health care is delivered and it makes us better.”

The CareVans begin traveling on August 16th with stops in Torrington and on August 17th in Hartford and Winsted. To see the CareVan Clinic schedule click here.

