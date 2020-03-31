Hartford HealthCare "well within supply" of ventilators

120 patients within Hartford HealthCare have tested positive for coronavirus, while 98 are waiting for tests. 92 of the positive patients are on ventilators.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford HealthCare announced in a press conference Tuesday that the system is doing well with its supply of ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

Health officials confirmed 120 patients within Hartford HealthCare have tested positive for coronavirus, while 98 are waiting for tests.

92 of the positive patients are on ventilators, according to Dr. Ajay Kumar.

"We are well within our supply," he said when asked how HHC was doing with the number of ventilators needed.

While EMS providers are on the front lines, officials have issued a call for more people with medical backgrounds to join the fight against COVID-19 in Connecticut.

According to Dr. Kumar, 31,000 people have volunteered so far.

Interested individuals can call Hartford HealthCare's central staffing office at (860) 696-6588 to apply.

Hartford HealthCare has even reached out to nursing schools in an effort to receive support from students.

From observation, Dr. Kumar says kids are still hanging out at small house parties, etc.

Hartford HealthCare is focusing on containment, protection and capacity, Dr. Kumar said.