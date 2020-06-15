COVID-19 care tent at Hartford Hospital to be taken down

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Hospital is calling it an "important milestone" as the tent established for emergency COVID-19 care will be taken down Monday.
The tent, located between the Conklin Building at Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center was fortunately never utilized as the state continues to fight the pandemic.
Hartford Hospital says taking down the tent now represents a path forward, beyond the pandemic. However, they say that while they are taking this important step, they still remain vigilant as the threat of the virus is still present in the state
If the need emerges during a potential resurgence, the tent can be quickly mobilized.
A number of safety measure and protocols have been put into place at Hartford Hospital including:
- All hospital staff is screened for symptoms and undergo temperature checks every time they enter our facilities, and they are tested as appropriate. Staff and patients are required to wear masks at all times
- While we have relaxed some guidelines in recent days, we continue to maintain visitor restrictions including one visitor per patient day and 30-minute visits with some exceptions for labor and delivery and palliative care.
- Patients scheduled for surgeries or other medical procedures are tested for COVID-19 three to five days prior to their procedure or hospitalization, as appropriate.