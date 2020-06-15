COVID-19 care tent at Hartford Hospital to be taken down

They still remain vigilant as the threat of COVID-19 is still present in the state.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Hospital is calling it an "important milestone" as the tent established for emergency COVID-19 care will be taken down Monday.

The tent, located between the Conklin Building at Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center was fortunately never utilized as the state continues to fight the pandemic.

Hartford Hospital says taking down the tent now represents a path forward, beyond the pandemic. However, they say that while they are taking this important step, they still remain vigilant as the threat of the virus is still present in the state

If the need emerges during a potential resurgence, the tent can be quickly mobilized.

A number of safety measure and protocols have been put into place at Hartford Hospital including: