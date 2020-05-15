Hartford Hospital says new mysterious illness linked to COVID-19 in children may affect school re-opening

Hartford healthcare says this new illness seen in children and teens are alarming and may affect schools reopening in the fall.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Healthcare is shedding more light on the mysterious illness in children that have been infected with COVID-19.

Hartford healthcare says this new illness seen in children and teens are alarming and may affect schools reopening in the fall.

"A month and a half ago we really thought children got off scot-free so it is constantly changing,” said Dr. Lucia Benzoni with Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital.

Due to recent studies, it now appears COVID-19 may lead to another serious disease.

More than 150 children nationwide, and at this time 5 here in Connecticut, have shown up at hospitals with a mysterious inflammatory syndrome. Doctors say those same children also tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors say the symptoms look like something called Kawasaki disease, but the illness acts a bit differently.

Dr. Benzoni said, “With Kawasaki, most of the children were under age 2, but this new PMIS is affecting children a little older including teens.”

The symptoms include:

A prolonged fever

A body rash

Red eyes

Swollen lymph nodes, feet, and hands

Red cracked lips

An extreme headache

Difficulty Breathing

Doctors say with so little known about the illness they are cautious about children returning to school in the fall.

Dr. Benzoni said, “Limited steps, baby steps are we going to institute some type of screening at the door for the children, but remember this, most children are asymptomatic carriers so they may not even get a fever, are we going to nasal swab kids as they come into school?”

According to health experts, so far severe symptoms have only been seen in children in the United States and Europe but not so much in Asia where some of the first children were infected.

Jane Burns who is the Director of Kawasaki Disease Clinic in San Diego stated, “We have interesting information coming in from Japan as well as Korea, and Taiwan. That no one there that we have been in contact with has seen this severe form of cardiovascular collapse in children.”

Health experts say this new syndrome is still relatively rare with only 1-in-1000 young people showing any signs of Kawasaki disease-like symptoms.

According to doctors, treatments are available and have been working.