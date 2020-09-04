Hartford issues warning to dirtbike and ATV riders

Nice weather and empty streets have led to a surge in ATVs on the road.

With spring temperatures plus deserted streets due to workers no longer commuting to downtown Hartford dirtbikes and ATVs have been swarming to the capital city.

This past weekend Hartford police seized several vehicles, tweeting out the pictures. They also issued a warning to others who plan to come to Hartford to race.

Mayor Luke Bronin addressed the problem Wednesday on the same street where much of the noisy action takes place into the wee hours of the morning each night.