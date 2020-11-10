Hartford Kicks off into Phase-3; Restaurant and Business owners express concerns

“People are getting more comfortable eating inside, but you still have to show them your safe."

HARTFORD, Conn — The capital city is in full swing as the Governor’s re-opening into phase three kicks off.

Phase three for Connecticut began on October 8th and brings a new set of challenges as well as benefits for many places who say if we remain low with the COVID-positivity rates the economy in Hartford will thrive

“People are getting more comfortable eating inside, but you still have to show them your safe, you know people don’t want to be sitting on top of each other,” said James Cosgrove who is the managing partner of a restaurant in downtown Hartford named Salute.

Cosgrove tells FOX61 his restaurant salute is one of the few in Hartford that has been surviving.

Phase three allows more space for indoor dining which means a bit more flow of cash coming into the restaurant but Cosgrove says paired with the outdoor dining experience, there are still some concerns.

Cosgrove said, “With 6-feet in mind what it means do we skirt the issue sometimes sure; are tables always 6-feet in the middle of the night you get a party of 6 that has two more people join in, you ask them to leave? No you got to make room for them, so you have to be careful not to overbook”

Salute always follows COVID-guidelines and their reputation shows people trust the restaurant which is why they have survived this long according to the Cosgrove, who attributes their “home feeling” to their customer confidence increasing with every visit.

The city of Hartford is limiting attendance at Dillion stadium to 40-percent, this is 10-percent shy from the state mandate of 50-percent which the mayor says is necessary.

Mayor Luke Bronin said, “We feel comfortable about the measures we have taken to together with the Hartford Athletic as we have throughout this season.”

FOX61 even sat down with the state’s business, industry and economic association, or CBIA, who says for the most part the state is doing well but they do worry about the performing arts industry which has allowed for in-person performances up to 50-percent capacity even though many companies have gone virtual.

“Whether they move to in-person or not you know obviously depends on whether people be willing to go,” said Chris DiPentima who is the president and CEO of CBIA.

Business owners say going forward an issue that will need to be addressed is finding skilled laborers.

DiPentima said, “So people have to decide do I continue to collect unemployment and hope this all goes away and a job come available in what I know or do I go retrain myself.”