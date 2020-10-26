Watch: Hartford Mayor Bronin, city officials to provide guidance for Halloween

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise throughout the country, Hartford city officials are encouraging residents not to go door to door trick-or-treating

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Health Director Liany Arroyo, and Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Reginald Freeman will hold a press conference at 3:15 PM Monday.

The Mayor and the other city officials are expected to provide guidance on this year's upcoming Halloween. Residents will be encouraged not to go trick-or-treating door-to-door, and instead, find other creative ways to enjoy the holiday. Trunk-or-treating should only be practiced if it is a drive-thru, added Bronin. Residents were also encouraged for people to not give out candy.

Bronin asked residents to avoid parties, citing COVID-19 restrictions. Not having family parties were mentioned as well. He instead suggested having a small party with the people you live with instead of a large party.

As of October 26, 19 towns in Connecticut have been issued a COVID-19 Red Alert for the number of positive cases in each town. Hartford is one of the towns that was issued the alert. Health Director Arroyo said the city expects to have the Red Alert status during this week as well.

Mayor Bronin said the city will be posting a flyer outlining the safety recommendations for Halloween on their website.

On October 1, the Connecticut Health Department issued its own recommendations regarding Halloween. They recommending residents to look over the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Halloween COVID-19 guidelines.

A statement of the CT DPH's website says traditional Halloween activities have a high-risk chance of spreading COVID-19, but there are alternatives for having fun and being safe.