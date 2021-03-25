Hartford to mark one year since first COVID-19 related death

Hartford Mayor Luke Bornin, other city, and faith leaders, along with the family of the victim, will mark one year since their passing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first known COVID-19 related death in Hartford happened on March 25, 2020.

Now, one year later, Hartford Mayor Luke Bornin, other city and faith leaders, along with the family of the victim, will mark the anniversary of their passing.

The commemoration is set to begin at 10 a.m.

On March 25th of last year, only 20 people officially tested positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (CTDPH) has reported 14,524 have tested positive for the virus. Since the city's first death, 281 more people have died.

Gov. Ned Lamont released new COVID-19 numbers on Wednesay that show the state’s positivity rate continuing a slow and steady climb. It was the second day in a row the state has been above a 4% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations also rose by nine people, making 412 across the state hospitalized for COVID-19 related issues.

Despite the increase, the number is still on a plateau that's been seen over the last couple of weeks where the number has stayed around 400. Seven people were reported dead.

“I’m a little less focused on the positivity rate, a lot more focused in terms in particular hospitalizations," said Lamont when asked if the positivity rate would impact the state's reopening. "Making sure we continue to have the capacity, making sure our strategy is working which is vaccinate those who are most vulnerable, make sure they don’t have to be hospitalized, make sure we keep our fatalities to a minimum.”

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.